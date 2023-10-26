Threads closing in on major user milestone, Mark Zuckerberg boasts

Menlo Park, California - X competitor Threads nearly hit 100 million monthly users, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday as he presented the last quarter results of parent company Meta .

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Twitter/X competitor Threads is close to reaching 100 million monthly users. © Collage: REUTERS & STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

All that was previously known about the development of Threads was that the service reached 100 million registrations within a few days when it was released in early July. Web analytics firms estimated that the number of daily active users and the time they spend on the platform declined.



Zuckerberg did not provide details on the number of daily active users.

He had long thought there should be a platform for public discourse with a billion users "that's more positive," Zuckerberg said, taking a swipe at his arch-rival Elon Musk's X.

"And if we keep at it for a few years, I think we can realize our vision," said Zuckerberg.

Since Musk's Twitter takeover, several services have been trying to offer a new home to disgruntled users of the best-known short messaging platform.

Threads is docked to Meta's photo and video service Instagram, allowing it to tap into pre-existing connections between hundreds of millions of users.