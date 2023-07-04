Threads: Meta alternative to Twitter leaks as hype grows

Menlo Park, California - Twitter will soon have even more competition, with Meta reportedly stepping up work on a similar platform called Threads.

Threads, an alternative to Twitter developed by Meta, was briefly available on the Google Play Store before being removed. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi revealed that the new Twitter clone has been released on the Google Play Store, but it seems that the app was mistakenly leaked and is currently unavailable.



Although Threads is no longer visible on the Google Play Store, Paluzzi managed to capture screenshots of the app, providing a glimpse of its user interface.

One screenshot revealed the login screen, which suggests users may be able to sign in using their Instagram accounts. Another screenshot displayed a list of followed accounts from Instagram, which could mean that users will have the option to follow selected accounts on Threads.

Threads bears many similarities in terms of functionality and aesthetics to Twitter. Based on the screenshots, the app features a character count for posts, as well as familiar icons for reposting, liking, replying, and sharing posts.

User profile pictures are displayed in circular frames, and even Instagram's blue-check verification is visible.