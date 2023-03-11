Meta mulls new Twitter alternative amid Elon Musk's turbulent takeover

Menlo Park, California - Watch out, Elon Musk ! Meta, Facebook 's parent company, is considering setting up an alternative to the popular messaging app Twitter .

Meta is reportedly looking at starting its own decentralized social network for text updates. © NICOLAS ASFOURI, LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP

"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson told The Register.

As a decentralized service – which means users can set up their own mini-networks – the Meta offering would be similar to existing services such as Mastodon.

Twitter's co-founder and former boss Jack Dorsey is working on a similar decentralized service called Bluesky, which so far can be tested by only selected users.

Meta, with several billion users on its various apps including Whatsapp, may be in a stronger position to make a success of a Twitter alternative.