Meta mulls new Twitter alternative amid Elon Musk's turbulent takeover
Menlo Park, California - Watch out, Elon Musk! Meta, Facebook's parent company, is considering setting up an alternative to the popular messaging app Twitter.
"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson told The Register.
As a decentralized service – which means users can set up their own mini-networks – the Meta offering would be similar to existing services such as Mastodon.
Twitter's co-founder and former boss Jack Dorsey is working on a similar decentralized service called Bluesky, which so far can be tested by only selected users.
Meta, with several billion users on its various apps including Whatsapp, may be in a stronger position to make a success of a Twitter alternative.
Twitter in rough waters since Musk takeover
Twitter is going through a turbulent time after its $44-billion acquisition by Elon Musk.
The tech billionaire has laid off more than half of the 7,000 or so employees, and has allowed controversial users – especially on the right wing of the political spectrum – to return to the platform.
In recent weeks, there have been several disruptions on the platform, which, according to media reports, may also have been caused partly by the job cuts.
Cover photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI, LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP