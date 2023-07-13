Dylan Mulvaney reveals she had to leave the US to feel safe again

Influencer Dylan Mulvaney says she "will get better eventually" as she travels through Peru in the aftermath of a vicious anti-trans campaign. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Dylan Mulvaney

"I'm in Peru...at Machu Picchu," Mulvaney said in the TikTok posted Monday. "I'm here by myself and I used to do a ton of solo traveling. I'm telling you, it's the best. If you could ever do a solo trip somewhere, it is such a good way to get to know yourself better."

The influencer revealed that she traveled to Peru to feel something and that she has since participated in shamanic ceremonies that were "like 10 years' worth of therapy." Mulvaney said she has enjoyed the kindness of the Peruvian people and is starting to feel like her own best friend again.

"I feel very safe here," she continued. "It's a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually."

Mulvaney hadn't spoken out publicly regarding the Bud Light fiasco until two weeks ago, when she opened up to her 10.7 million followers about the vicious abuse she has been facing.

"What transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined. And I should have made this video months ago but I didn't," the influencer said at the time, adding that "for months now I've been scared to leave my house."