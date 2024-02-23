Exclusive: Kathryn Budig brings "a pinch of magic" to publishing with new book imprint
New York, New York - Influencer Kathryn Budig has transformed her beloved book club into a trailblazing publishing imprint, and she sat down with TAG24 to reveal just how she made the magic happen!
Budig, a long-time yoga teacher, has cultivated a warm and compassionate online community with Haus of Phoenix, where she shares her insight into fitness, nutrition, meditation, and more.
As an avid reader, she often shared the books she was enjoying with her community members. Then in early 2020, she decided to launch her "passion project" – The Inky Phoenix Book Club!
"I had a lot of time to devote to it, so I just threw myself into picking titles and researching the world, and I was very interested in finding newer writers, voices that weren't highlighted as much," Budig told TAG24.
"I wasn't sure how I wanted it to be, but I knew I wanted everything to have a pinch of magic."
While simply sharing her love of reading was rewarding enough, Budig admits she also had an inkling to take things even further.
"I think somewhere in the back of my head, I thought would it be magical to be able to publish someday," she said.
As a nonfiction writer herself, Budig knows the obstacles to getting published all too well. With her new partnership with Bindery Books, however, she has been awarded the chance to make the process smoother for up-and-coming authors!
The membership platform, launched in August 2023, allows influencers known as tastemakers to mobilize their online communities and create their very own micro-publishing press.
Through her partnership with Bindery, Budig has launched the Inky Phoenix Press, evolving her book club into a community-focused imprint that spotlights authors and stories that are often overlooked by traditional publishing.
"It's nice to have my hands in all the different elements of the publishing world and to finally be able to step into the shoes of feeling like I can be part of the change and part of making this experience more equitable for authors," she said.
Kathryn Budig spotlights queer fantasy with The Inky Phoenix Press
While Budig has always looked to uplift underrepresented stories with her Inky Phoenix book club, the task of selecting a manuscript for the imprint required a more dedicated and intentional approach.
"It's very challenging. It is the kind of world where I don't want to say it's always dependent on your talent," she said.
"It's really timing and being able to get through and having the story that hits the zeitgeist. A lot of these big publishing houses, they're chasing dollars."
She continued, "They want that thing that they know is going to bring in a big buck, as opposed to 'Wow, this is really good writing' or 'This is a really special and unique story.'"
Budig kept this close in mind, setting out in search of a delightfully "quirky" story that would also help bolster the communities she cares about most.
"I knew with the first book, I really wanted it to either be written by a queer author or to be handling queer themes or characters or romance within the book, and I was lucky enough to find both in both the book and the author," Budig said.
The Inky Phoenix's first title, Strange Beasts by Susan J. Morris, is set to be published this October.
What is Strange Beasts by Susan J. Morris about?
The gothic historical fantasy is set in Belle Époque Paris and follows Samantha Harker, the daughter of Dracula's killer, who sets out to solve the mystery of the Beast haunting the city.
When Sam crosses paths with Dr. Helena Moriarty (yes, the daughter of that Moriarty!), the two join forces as they embark on an investigation in the shadows, finding more sinister secrets along the way!
"The minute I read that – and Dracula is one of my favorite books of all time – I'm like, wait, so we've got turn-of-the-century Paris, Dracula, Sherlock Holmes, queer women, and there's a beast, and it's scary?" Budig gushed.
"It's been unbelievable."
Budig is working directly with Morris as Strange Beasts makes its way through the publication process – and members of Inky Phoenix are awarded a seat at the table as decisions are made along the way!
"That part has been magical, and that's what I have found has worked so well for me in Haus of Phoenix," Budig said.
"The thing that's so special with this Bindery experience is that everyone in the community truly is part of the process. It's not just lifting the curtain and getting to see, but they're actually invested in Susan. They love her."
Readers can follow Strange Beasts' publishing journey by joining the member community on Bindery Books.
Budig joins fellow influencers Kevin Norman, Meg Hood, Jaysen Headley, and more as a tastemaker on the trailblazing platform!
Cover photo: Dries Kento Vandenberg / Courtesy of Kathryn Budig