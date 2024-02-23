Exclusive: Kathryn Budig brings "a pinch of magic" to publishing with new book imprint

New York, New York - Influencer Kathryn Budig has transformed her beloved book club into a trailblazing publishing imprint, and she sat down with TAG24 to reveal just how she made the magic happen!

Kathryn Budig has transformed her online book club into a publishing imprint, and she spoke with TAG24 about how the press is shaking up the industry. © Dries Kento Vandenberg / Courtesy of Kathryn Budig

Budig, a long-time yoga teacher, has cultivated a warm and compassionate online community with Haus of Phoenix, where she shares her insight into fitness, nutrition, meditation, and more.

As an avid reader, she often shared the books she was enjoying with her community members. Then in early 2020, she decided to launch her "passion project" – The Inky Phoenix Book Club!

"I had a lot of time to devote to it, so I just threw myself into picking titles and researching the world, and I was very interested in finding newer writers, voices that weren't highlighted as much," Budig told TAG24.

"I wasn't sure how I wanted it to be, but I knew I wanted everything to have a pinch of magic."

While simply sharing her love of reading was rewarding enough, Budig admits she also had an inkling to take things even further.

"I think somewhere in the back of my head, I thought would it be magical to be able to publish someday," she said.

As a nonfiction writer herself, Budig knows the obstacles to getting published all too well. With her new partnership with Bindery Books, however, she has been awarded the chance to make the process smoother for up-and-coming authors!

The membership platform, launched in August 2023, allows influencers known as tastemakers to mobilize their online communities and create their very own micro-publishing press.

Through her partnership with Bindery, Budig has launched the Inky Phoenix Press, evolving her book club into a community-focused imprint that spotlights authors and stories that are often overlooked by traditional publishing.

"It's nice to have my hands in all the different elements of the publishing world and to finally be able to step into the shoes of feeling like I can be part of the change and part of making this experience more equitable for authors," she said.