Exclusive: BookTok star Jaysen Headley challenges publishing biases with new imprint

New York, New York - BookTok influencer Jaysen Headley has taken his online impact directly to the publishing world, and he spoke exclusively with TAG24 NEWS about how he's using his platform to tackle the biases of traditional publishing through the power of community.

BookTok creator Jaysen Headley has taken his influence directly to the publishing world with the help of Bindery Books. © Courtesy of Jaysen Headley

Headley, best known under the handle @ezeekat, has amassed over a million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube by sharing his passions through engaging viral videos.

"I think a lot of my community has come from the fact that I make content not just in one niche anymore. So, I still talk about books a lot, but I also talk about board games, and I do scrapbooking," he told TAG24.

"It's all about storytelling and different ways that we can experience stories in our life and different hobbies that pertain to storytelling."

In September 2023, Headley launched a partnership with Bindery Books, a new membership platform that allows selected influencers, known on the site as "tastemakers," to use the support of their online communities to uplift authors and stories they believe in. Under Bindery, Headley has launched his very own imprint, a micro publishing press called Ezeekat Press, which has already acquired its first title: House of Frank by Kay Sinclaire.

"It's pretty incredible because if you had asked me on day one of Bindery to write out a checklist of all the things that I wanted in a book that I was going to publish, this book has literally every single one of them," he said.

House of Frank also met Headley's goal of highlighting authors and stories typically underrepresented within traditional publishing, propelled in part by his own experience as a queer reader.

"It is written by a black author, a black female author. It has so much intersectionality and so much diversity. And it's a book that anybody can love and enjoy and find heart and relate to as far as the story and the characters go."