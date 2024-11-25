Study reveals influencers' surprising power as news sources for young adults

Washington DC - Their influence might be waning when it comes to lucrative product promotion clips and selfies, but so-called influencers have become a popular source of news for young adults in the US.

Social media influencers have become a popular source of news for young adults in the US, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

A survey of around 10,000 people published by the Pew Research Center found that 37% of people in the 18-29 age bracket and 1 in 5 of all adults get some of their news from social media-based influencers, 500 of whom were participants in the research.

Among people who "regularly" turn to influencers for news, 65% say they helped them "better understand current events and civic issues."

Only one in five of the influencers surveyed had a history of formal journalism experience or employment, Pew found in a survey released in the wake of the recent US presidential election.

During the campaign, influencers reported from party rallies and candidate conventions and even staged interviews, such as podcaster Joe Rogan's sit-down with then-candidate and now President-elect Donald Trump.

X, formerly Twitter, remains the main platform for news influencers, but Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube are all widely used, going by the survey, which Pew carried out with the Knight Foundation, a journalism research organization.