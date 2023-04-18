Markiplier gives a major update on new movie and reveals on-set accident

Los Angeles, California - As YouTube influencer Markiplier continues to expand his career beyond social media, he's facing an unexpected setback.

Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier on YouTube, gave fans an update on his new movie during a livestream on Sunday. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old is currently working on his first-ever feature-length film.

In a video streamed on Sunday titled i am tired, Markiplier, which real name is Mark Fischbach, gave fans some updates on the project.

Unfortunately, the gaming icon admitted he recently struggled with a "particularly sketchy" stunt required for the movie.

After a professional stuntman said that the act "really hurt," Mark was brave enough to step up to the plate to take it on himself.

"When you see it in the movie, you're going to know instantly which one I'm talking about," he said of the stunt.

As the takes escalated in intensity, Mark revealed that the final take hurt "really bad."

"So, my back was a little f*cked up for a bit, but I did it, and then I was like, 'Let's not do that again,'" he joked.

Though the YouTuber has been tight-lipped about the details of the movie, he gave fans an exciting update during the livestream!