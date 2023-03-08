YouTube star Markiplier lands major deal with Spotify!

Los Angeles, California - YouTube star Markiplier has signed yet another major deal to expand into a new frontier of video podcasting with Spotify.

Markiplier will now create exclusive video content for Spotify. © Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old recently signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) amid significant progress on his upcoming TV series, The Edge of Sleep, based on his podcast of the same name.

On Wednesday, Spotify announced that Markiplier, whose real name is Mark Fischbach, is officially on board with an exclusive video partnership.

Videos of his podcasts Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team will now stream exclusively on Spotify.

The partnership will also include additional Spotify-only video content from Markiplier.

Fischbach announced on Twitter that two episodes of Distractible will be available each week from now on.

"People seem to like to listen to me when I say words real good. But my best asset has always been my face," he joked in a promo for the content.

The gaming star praised Spotify while speaking with Variety about the new matchup.

"I think they do believe in creators and believe in the people that are making the things that people enjoy," he said.

Despite branching out into new realms of technology, Fischbach is staying focused on his audience.

"It's real people in real connections, you know. Keep that in mind. You always put that at the most important part of what you make, you'll adapt to the landscape because it's not like people are going to change," he said.