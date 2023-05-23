TikTok is taking Montana to court over its new statewide ban

Helena, Montana - TikTok has filed a lawsuit to overturn Montana's new ban on the social media platform, the company said on Monday.

"We are challenging Montana's unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," TikTok wrote on Twitter.



"We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts."

Montana became the first US state to block the video-sharing app, when Republican governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill into law on Wednesday.

The new rule prohibits app stores from offering the video-sharing app from January 1, 2024, and prevents TikTok from operating as a business in the state.

For every day the social media platform is still available, app providers would have to pay a $10,000 fine. Users do not face a fine and those who already have the app on their own device are not affected.