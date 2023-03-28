TikTok CEO's Congress hearing sparks concern among creators - and a flood of memes

After TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before Congress, many have shared their takes in the most appropriate way possible: making more TikTok videos.

By Kelly Christ

Washington, DC - After TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before Congress about the app's safety in the face of increasing bans, many have shared their takes on the situation in the most appropriate way possible: making more TikTok videos.

TikTok creators have responded to Shou Zi Chew's testimony with fan edits and memes galore. © Collage: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@roarickdesigns Chew was grilled about the video-sharing platform's impact on younger users, policies about data sharing, and its ties to China. The CEO affirmed TikTok's security throughout the questioning and emphasized that American user data is overseen by employees within the US. Though House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has confirmed the House's intentions to move forward in addressing cybersecurity concerns, TikTok has become flooded with videos making light of the situation. TikTok users have made everything from fan edits thirsting over Chew to new memes inspired by the hearing, while others hope to draw attention to the potential harm a ban could do to many prominent creators.

TikTok users mock congressional hearing with memes

Many TikTok users made light of the situation with memes and fan edits inspired by the Congressional hearing. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@i_heart_taylorswift & @senorasunshine Given TikTok's pretty unserious nature, it was probably inevitable that the congressional hearing would spark an onslaught of memes. The most popular template for jokes about the hearing so far uses the caption "me showing congress the data China is stealing" paired with a display of another TikTok video. The included footage usually shows steamy fan edits of everything from The Hunger Games characters to The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal, illustrating that much of the platform's Gen-Z users spend their time on the app fangirling more than anything else. Taking things to another extreme, some users even made fan edits of the hearing itself, compiling clips of Chew glowing under heavy fan edit filters paired with a sultry tune.

TikTok content creators express their concerns over bans

Before Shou Zi Chew's testimony, TikTok creators gathered in Washington, DC to urge politicians against banning the app. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP On the more serious end of things, several prominent creators on the platform got candid about how a widespread ban would impact their lives. TikTok has allowed many users to focus on content creation full-time, giving them a vital sense of economic stability in uncertain times. While most of their revenue comes from partnerships and other ventures outside of TikTok, the platform plays a crucial role in enabling such collaborations in the first place. Megan Cruz, known as @jstoobs on TikTok, called out the hearing and Congress's ignorance about the reality of the platform. "I am a full-grown adult in my 30s, and I've never had economic independence before this app," she said in a recent video. The concern of many creators following the testimony paralleled many of the arguments put forth during a rally held before the hearing.