China responds to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew's grilling in Congress

Beijing, China - Beijing on Friday rejected allegations that private companies were being compelled to release personal data to the Chinese government, in response to a drawn-out and tense hearing of TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew before the US Congress.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was questioned for hours in a hearing before the US Congress. © REUTERS

Neither companies nor individuals had ever been forced to pass on data or intelligence service information from other countries, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in Beijing. This would also not change in the future, she added.



"The US administration has not provided any evidence that TikTok threatens the national security of the United States," the spokesperson insisted.

Allegations were instead being made repeatedly and the company was being placed under inappropriate pressure, she added.

The official called on the US to respect the principles of the market economy and competition.