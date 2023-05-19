TikTok creators file lawsuit challenging Montana ban

Helena, Montana - A group of TikTok creators in United States have filed a lawsuit to overturn Montana's new ban on the Chinese-developed social media platform.

TikTok creators are fighting back after Montana became the first US state to ban the platform. © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Montana became the first US state to block the video-sharing app, when Republican governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill into law on Wednesday.



Five TikTok creators who live in the state filed a lawsuit late on Wednesday, the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine announced on Thursday.

"Montana can no more ban its residents from viewing or posting to TikTok than it could ban the Wall Street Journal because of who owns it or the ideas it publishes," the lawsuit states.

Even if Montana could regulate any of the speech that users share through TikTok, the new law "wields a sledgehammer when the First Amendment requires a scalpel," it adds.

The lead attorney for the group is Ambika Kumar, who represented other creators in securing an injunction against former US president Donald Trump's 2020 TikTok ban.