TikTok may get an unexpected lifeline ahead of looming US ban

Washington, DC - The Biden administration is reportedly looking at ways in which it could keep TikTok from having to completely shut down when a ban comes into effect on Sunday.

The US government is scrambling to find a way to keep TikTok from shutting down, mere days before a ban is set to take effeect. © IMAGO/NurPhoto

Less than a week out from President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, and mere days before TikTok is expected to be shut down, the Biden administration might defer the enforcement of the ban it has pushed hard for.

The move would allow Trump to deal with the issue in his own way and avoid a total shutdown of the app on Sunday.

"Americans shouldn't expect to see TikTok suddenly banned on Sunday," a source within the administration told NBC News.

However, a White House official countered by telling NBC: "We are not considering deferring enforcement... Statutorily, we don’t believe we have the authority to do that."