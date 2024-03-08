TikTok mobilizes users against looming US ban

Washington DC - Video app TikTok is mobilizing its US users with a warning that the app could be banned in the country.

TikTok has begun urging its users to contact their members of Congress to express opposition to a US ban. © REUTERS

"Congress is planning a total ban of TikTok," said a notification from the popular video-sharing platform on Thursday. There was a button on the display to call the members of the US Congress from the users' respective constituencies.



The tech website The Information reported that one representative's office was so inundated with calls that staff had no choice but to switch off the phones.

TikTok's warning was a reference to a bill that is currently being drafted in the US House of Representatives.

The document, prepared jointly by Democrats and Republicans, would give TikTok owner Bytedance just under six months to relinquish control of the popular app.

Otherwise, TikTok could be banned from app stores in the US. The service claims to have 170 million users in the US.