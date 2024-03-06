Lawmakers crack down on TikTok: "This bill is an outright ban"

Washington DC - US lawmakers moved Wednesday to pressure TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a ban, in a broader push to keep social media apps out of foreign adversaries' control.

US lawmakers – including House Select Committee Chair on the Chinese Communist Party Mike Gallagher (l.) – moved Wednesday to pressure TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance or else risk being banned. © Collage: DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

A bipartisan group of 20 lawmakers introduced a bill barring platforms controlled by ByteDance from US app store availability or web hosting services – unless they are no longer linked to China.



The legislation would also allow the president to extend such a ban to social media platforms that pose a similar national security risk.

"I would submit this bill provides the only path for the app to continue its operations in the United States without threatening Americans' online freedom, privacy, and security," said Mike Gallagher, who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

Referring to TikTok at a Wednesday press briefing, the Wisconsin Republican added: "We simply cannot allow an app controlled by our nation's foremost adversary and competitor to take over the American media landscape."

In discussing the bill, policymakers raised concerns that TikTok has become a key news source for the younger generation.

TikTok countered with the statement, "This bill is an outright ban of TikTok, no matter how much the authors try to disguise it."