What would a TikTok ban look like for athlete-influencers?

Washington, DC - How would a potential TikTok ban affect big NCAA college sports influencers like Olivia Dunne , the Cavinder twins , and Angel Reese ?

The US government's potential ban on TikTok could be a game-changer for college athletes like Olivia Dunne (r.) and Angel Reese (l.), who both rely on the platform for their NIL contracts. © Collage: Olivier DOULIERY & Eakin Howard & James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP/ AFP

TikTok is an important tool for college athletes to use with their Name, Likeness, and Image sponsorship contracts.

Livvy Dunne leads the pack with a whopping 7 million followers, the Cavinder twins boast over 4 million, and Angel Reese sits at a cool 2 million.



But hold onto your hashtags, because the NIL scene might be in danger!

The US government is considering banning TikTok, which could be a major game-changer for these contracts.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted on a bill that could force TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese owner or face a US ban. The vote was 352 in favor and 65 against, a rare show of bipartisan support.

If TikTok gets the boot in the US, these athletes' NIL deals could take a serious hit.