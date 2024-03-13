What would a TikTok ban look like for athlete-influencers?

The US government's potential TikTok ban could be a game-changer for college athletes like Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese, who rely on the platform for NIL.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Washington, DC - How would a potential TikTok ban affect big NCAA college sports influencers like Olivia Dunne, the Cavinder twins, and Angel Reese?

The US government's potential ban on TikTok could be a game-changer for college athletes like Olivia Dunne (r.) and Angel Reese (l.), who both rely on the platform for their NIL contracts.
The US government's potential ban on TikTok could be a game-changer for college athletes like Olivia Dunne (r.) and Angel Reese (l.), who both rely on the platform for their NIL contracts.  © Collage: Olivier DOULIERY & Eakin Howard & James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP/ AFP

TikTok is an important tool for college athletes to use with their Name, Likeness, and Image sponsorship contracts.

Livvy Dunne leads the pack with a whopping 7 million followers, the Cavinder twins boast over 4 million, and Angel Reese sits at a cool 2 million.

But hold onto your hashtags, because the NIL scene might be in danger!

TikTok dragged into 2024 election as Trump and Biden take opposing sides
TikTok TikTok dragged into 2024 election as Trump and Biden take opposing sides

The US government is considering banning TikTok, which could be a major game-changer for these contracts.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted on a bill that could force TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese owner or face a US ban. The vote was 352 in favor and 65 against, a rare show of bipartisan support.

If TikTok gets the boot in the US, these athletes' NIL deals could take a serious hit.

What will NIL look like without TikTok?

Student-athletes like Olivia Dunne will likely pivot to Instagram as their go-to platform if TikTok gets banned by the US government.
Student-athletes like Olivia Dunne will likely pivot to Instagram as their go-to platform if TikTok gets banned by the US government.  © CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

TikTok stands out as a top-notch marketing tool, especially for student-athletes.

If a ban nixes TikTok, however, student-athletes will likely pivot to Instagram as their go-to platform.

Fortunately, Instagram has upped its game since TikTok's rise, rolling out video features that can hold their own against the competition.

This shift has made Instagram a solid choice for student-athletes looking to cash in on NIL opportunities.

It will be interesting to see how the landscape of NIL and social media changes if TikTok is no longer available!

Cover photo: Collage: Olivier DOULIERY & Eakin Howard & James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP/ AFP

More on TikTok: