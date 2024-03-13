What would a TikTok ban look like for athlete-influencers?
Washington, DC - How would a potential TikTok ban affect big NCAA college sports influencers like Olivia Dunne, the Cavinder twins, and Angel Reese?
TikTok is an important tool for college athletes to use with their Name, Likeness, and Image sponsorship contracts.
Livvy Dunne leads the pack with a whopping 7 million followers, the Cavinder twins boast over 4 million, and Angel Reese sits at a cool 2 million.
But hold onto your hashtags, because the NIL scene might be in danger!
The US government is considering banning TikTok, which could be a major game-changer for these contracts.
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted on a bill that could force TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese owner or face a US ban. The vote was 352 in favor and 65 against, a rare show of bipartisan support.
If TikTok gets the boot in the US, these athletes' NIL deals could take a serious hit.
What will NIL look like without TikTok?
TikTok stands out as a top-notch marketing tool, especially for student-athletes.
If a ban nixes TikTok, however, student-athletes will likely pivot to Instagram as their go-to platform.
Fortunately, Instagram has upped its game since TikTok's rise, rolling out video features that can hold their own against the competition.
This shift has made Instagram a solid choice for student-athletes looking to cash in on NIL opportunities.
It will be interesting to see how the landscape of NIL and social media changes if TikTok is no longer available!
Cover photo: Collage: Olivier DOULIERY & Eakin Howard & James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP/ AFP