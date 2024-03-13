TikTok ban inches closer after House passes controversial bill

Washington DC - The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted through a bill that would force TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese owner or get banned in the US.

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted through a bill that would force TikTok to cut ties with ByteDance or be banned in the US. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The legislation is the biggest threat yet to the platform.

The lawmakers voted 352 in favor of the proposed law and 65 against, in a rare moment of bipartisan unity in politically divided Washington.

The fate of the bill is uncertain in the Senate, where key figures are against making such a drastic move against an intensely popular app that has 170 million US users.

President Joe Biden will sign the bill, known officially as the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, into law if it comes to his desk, the White House has said – although the 81-year-old only recently launched his own account.

The measure, which passed unanimously through committee last week, requires TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app within 180 days or see it barred from the Apple and Google app stores in the US.

It would also give the president power to designate other applications to be a national security threat if under the control of a country considered adversarial to the US.