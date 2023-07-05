Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino weighs in on controversial tweet-limiting policy

San Francisco, California - Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter who recently replaced Elon Musk , has finally weighed in on the platform's latest policy that limits the number of tweets certain users can read.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino broke her silence on Tuesday about the platform's controversial policy that limits the amount of tweets some users can read. © Imago/UPI Photo

On Tuesday, Yaccarino broke her silence since the policy was unveiled by Musk on July 1.

"When you have a mission like Twitter – you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform," Yaccarino tweeted.

"This work is meaningful and ongoing," she continued, adding a link to a blog post on Twitter's website that also sheds light on the topic.

The brief post says the move was made to "ensure the authenticity of our user base," adding that the "extreme measures" are a part of their effort to remove spam and bots from the platform.

Twitter reiterates that the policy is temporary, and currently only affects "a small percentage of people."

Earlier this month, some users were hit with various error messages as they tried to view content on the platform.

Yaccarino, who Musk announced in May would be replacing him in coming weeks, remained silent for days as the policy was met with heavy criticism.

Musk claims the intent of the policy is to combat "extreme levels of data scraping" and "system manipulation," but critics have remained skeptical.