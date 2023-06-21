Twitter hit with massive lawsuit over unpaid bonuses!

San Francisco, California - Twitter employees are suing the platform for allegedly refusing to pay bonuses for 2022, even after promising to pay workers 50% of targeted bonuses!

Twitter is being sued for tens of millions of dollars by current and former employees, who say they are owed bonuses from 2022. © SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

In a lawsuit filed in the San Francisco federal court, the current and former Twitter employees claim that the company's then-leaders repeatedly promised them that 2022 bonuses would be paid out at 50% of target in the months leading up to billionaire Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in October 2022.



The promised payouts, according to the lawsuit, were in line with Twitter's cash performance bonus plan that was paid annually. Among the executives who made such promises was then-chief financial officer Ned Segal.

The lawsuit argues that promises about 2022 bonuses were repeated even after Musk took over Twitter, and that employees relied on the promise of receiving their 2022 bonus when deciding whether to remain at Twitter or move to other jobs.

However, despite these promises, Twitter refused to pay employees who remained employed by the company in the first quarter of 2023 any bonus, the suit noted.

The employees who brought the lawsuit are seeking tens of millions of dollars in promised bonuses.