X crashes for thousands of users again in latest global outage
San Francisco, California - Tens of thousands of X users from all over the world on Thursday reported problems using the platform, which seemed to experience its latest widespread crash.
"User reports indicate problems at X (Twitter)," the site said.
Timelines on the platform were emptied and no new posts visible, although the twitter.com site was available.
With no way to post on X, social media users published updates about the outage on rivals including Facebook, Threads, and Reddit.
The platform resumed service in multiple countries before 2 AM.
At the outage's peak, Downdetector indicated that about 67,000 US users reported problems.
The outage also affected X Pro, formerly known as TweetDeck.
There has been no immediate comment from X, nor any indication of what caused the outage.
A bad year for Elon Musk's X
X is currently facing multiple headwinds, including an EU probe under a law designed to combat disinformation and hate, criticism of its role in far-right riots in Ireland, and an exodus of big-name advertisers.
Musk's company is now worth less than half of the $44 billion he paid for it in October 2022, according to internal documents.
A major outage on X was also reported by Downdetector in February, affecting thousands of users.
User complaints shared online included being unable to post messages, being told they had exceeded a daily limit of posts, and the inability to send direct messages.
Cover photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP