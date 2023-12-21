X crashes for thousands of users again in latest global outage

San Francisco, California - Tens of thousands of X users from all over the world on Thursday reported problems using the platform, which seemed to experience its latest widespread crash.

X crashed for thousands of users all over the world early Thursday morning, with the reason for the outage unclear. © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Problems with X began spiking just before 1 AM ET on monitoring site Downdetector.

"User reports indicate problems at X (Twitter)," the site said.

Timelines on the platform were emptied and no new posts visible, although the twitter.com site was available.

With no way to post on X, social media users published updates about the outage on rivals including Facebook, Threads, and Reddit.

The platform resumed service in multiple countries before 2 AM.

At the outage's peak, Downdetector indicated that about 67,000 US users reported problems.

The outage also affected X Pro, formerly known as TweetDeck.

There has been no immediate comment from X, nor any indication of what caused the outage.