Elon Musk runs into more trouble with EU amid launch of legal proceedings

Brussels, Belgium - Elon Musk is in trouble with the EU again as the European Commission announced on Monday legal steps against X over the spread of disinformation and transparency breaches.

The EU Commission has launched legal proceedings against Elon Musk's X over alleged breaches of rules against disinformation. © Collage: 123RF/rarrarorro & REUTERS

Other alleged shortcomings include breaches in the obligation to counter the dissemination of illegal content, the use of deceptive design, and failures to provide data access for researchers, the commission said.



"We take any breach of our rules very seriously. And the evidence we currently have is enough to formally open a proceeding against X," said EU Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager.

Under a recent EU law, called the Digital Services Act (DSA), platforms with more than 45 million active users are subject to far-reaching content moderation rules.

This applies to major social media including X, Facebook, and TikTok.