X users flock to Bluesky after Elon Musk helps Donald Trump win re-election

Wilmington, Delaware - X users are seemingly leaving the social media platform in droves after the platform's owner, Elon Musk , gave a helping hand to Donald Trump in his successful re-election bid.

According to The Verge, Bluesky has garnered over 700,000 new users since the election last Tuesday, bringing its total number of worldwide users to 14.5 million.

Social media researcher Axel Bruns attributed the exodus to users seeking "the kind of social media experience that Twitter used to provide, but without all the far-right activism, the misinformation, the hate speech, the bots, and everything else."

Back in 2022, Musk bought Twitter for around $44 billion. He quickly gutted much of the company, including departments that moderate content and bots.

Musk began exclusively using the platform, pushing far-right memes and conspiracy theories. His sweeping changes have caused notable rises in fake accounts, misinformation, and abuse on the platform.

By July, Musk endorsed Trump for president and has since been donating millions to a super PAC he founded and aggressively promoting the campaign on X.

Now that Trump will be president again, the Republican has promised to create a position for Musk called "Secretary of Cost Cutting," as the Tesla CEO has promised he "could cut costs without affecting anybody."