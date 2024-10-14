Trump reveals details of new role he'll create for Elon Musk if he wins re-election
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently unveiled the new position he plans to create for Elon Musk if he's elected president, which he claims the billionaire is dying to do.
On Sunday, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo, who asked him which government agencies he would want to shut down if he wins, as they both agreed there is "incredible fat" in government that should be cut.
"Let me have you ask another person that, because I'm going to have Elon Musk," Trump said. "He is dying to do this, you know, he's a great business guy, actually."
Trump then went into a brief aside about how Musk has been telling him about a titanium screw he has been developing that is "so exciting."
He eventually got back on topic by explaining Musk would be "a great cost cutter," adding, "He said 'I could cut costs without affecting anybody.'"
But when Bartiromo asked if Musk will be in his administration's cabinet, Trump claimed, "He doesn't want to be in the cabinet, he just wants to be in charge of cost-cutting."
"We'll have a new position – Secretary of Cost Cutting. OK?" Trump added. "Elon wants to do that."
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance continues
Trump's comments come as Musk has been donating millions to a super PAC he co-founded to help the former president's campaign.
The Tesla CEO also frequently shares posts via X to his more than 201 million followers, where he has been pushing many of Trump's dark rhetoric and unfounded claims.
Last week, Musk, wearing a MAGA hat and a shirt that read "Occupy Mars," joined Trump on stage during a rally in Pennsylvania, in which he jumped around enthusiastically and unveiled his new "Dark MAGA" persona.
During his interview with Bartiromo, Trump mentioned Musk on several occasions, including one moment where he claimed the billionaire had also promised "he'll get to Mars before the end of my administration."
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Olivier DOULIERY / AFP