Trump reveals details of new role he'll create for Elon Musk if he wins re-election

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently unveiled the new position he plans to create for Elon Musk if he's elected president, which he claims the billionaire is dying to do.

Donald Trump (r.) recently revealed the position he would create in his administration for Elon Musk if he wins the presidency in November. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

On Sunday, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo, who asked him which government agencies he would want to shut down if he wins, as they both agreed there is "incredible fat" in government that should be cut.

"Let me have you ask another person that, because I'm going to have Elon Musk," Trump said. "He is dying to do this, you know, he's a great business guy, actually."

Trump then went into a brief aside about how Musk has been telling him about a titanium screw he has been developing that is "so exciting."

He eventually got back on topic by explaining Musk would be "a great cost cutter," adding, "He said 'I could cut costs without affecting anybody.'"

But when Bartiromo asked if Musk will be in his administration's cabinet, Trump claimed, "He doesn't want to be in the cabinet, he just wants to be in charge of cost-cutting."

"We'll have a new position – Secretary of Cost Cutting. OK?" Trump added. "Elon wants to do that."