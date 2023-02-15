21-year-old survivor of Sandy Hook and MSU shootings calls for change

East Lansing, Michigan - In the wake of the tragic shooting at Michigan State University , one student is speaking out about how the epidemic of gun violence in the US has affected her.

The shooting at Michigan State University has renewed desperate calls for actions to curb gun violence in the US. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Renewed calls for gun reform flooded social media after three MSU students were killed and at least five were wounded by a gunman on Monday night.

One survivor of the tragedy has put the alarming frequency of US school shootings into perspective after going viral on TikTok with her story.

"I am 21 years old, and this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through," MSU senior Jackie Matthews said in the viral video.

More than a decade earlier, Matthews survived the horrific 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 children and 6 adults dead.

In the video, Matthews revealed that the massacre at Sandy Hook left her with a PTSD fracture in her lower back from being hunched over in the classroom for an extended period. The fracture was worsened during the lockdown for Monday's shooting.

"We can no longer provide just love and prayers. It needs to be legislation, it needs to be action. It's not OK," she said. "We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent."

Tragically, Matthews isn't even the only survivor of the MSU tragedy to have experienced another mass shooting in their lifetime.

"There are no words to ever describe the amount of emotion that I have felt over the past 24 hours, to just know that there are other people in this situation," she told TODAY.