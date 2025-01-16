Activists arrested for disrupting "warmongering neocon" Marco Rubio's confirmation hearing

Washington DC - Several peace and human rights activists were arrested Wednesday for disrupting a Senate confirmation hearing for Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Marco Rubio.

An activist demonstrates as Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Senator Marco Rubio, testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on January 15, 2025. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Little Marco, keep your hands, keep your grubby hands off the countries that are trying to keep the boot of Israel off their neck," a demonstrator yells as Rubio attempts to testify, as shown in a video shared to social media by the feminist anti-war organization CODEPINK.

"Marco Rubio's sanctions are killing children in Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela," another activist yells in Spanish.

A third protester declares, "Health care is a human right! Education is a human right! Sanctions against countries that provide human rights!"

All three activists are seen being forcibly dragged from the room by security.

"The nomination of Marco Rubio as Secretary of State would be disastrous for the sovereignty of Latin America," Luci Murphy, one of the arrested activists, said in a press release. "Rubio has consistently attacked Cuba and Venezuela, championed harsh sanctions, and opposed Colombia's peace process. He has also aligned himself with authoritarian leaders like Argentina's Javier Milei, Peru's Dina Boluarte, and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele."

"His policies will only increase forced migration," she added.