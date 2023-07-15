Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson steps down after half century of political action

Chicago, Illinois - US civil rights icon Reverend Jesse Jackson said on Friday he is stepping down from the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition after a half century at the helm of the influential Chicago-based civil rights organization.

Jesse Jackson is a premier civil rights activist and trailblazing presidential candidate. © Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

The 81-year-old iconic activist and trailblazing presidential candidate will hand over the reins to an undisclosed successor who will be introduced this weekend at the group’s annual convention, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Jackson’s departure from the political scene leaves Reverend Al Sharpton as perhaps the nation’s preeminent civil rights leader.

"The resignation of Rev. Jesse Jackson is the pivoting of one of the most productive, prophetic, and dominant figures in the struggle for social justice in American history," Sharpton said in a statement Friday.

Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015 and stepped down from day-to-day leadership of the group last year.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black vice president in American history, will speak Sunday at the group’s convention, which appears likely to amount to an extended emotional send-off to Jackson.