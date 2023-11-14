Cori Bush and advocates renew demand to end solitary confinement on national day of action

Washington DC - Missouri Representative Cori Bush joined fellow members of Congress and activists to mark the National Day of Action Against Solitary Confinement and renew demands for legislative protections.

Missouri Representative Cori Bush has introduced the End Solitary Confinement Act to ban the torturous activity in federal facilities. © Screenshot/The Federal Anti-Solitary Taskforce

Politicians and advocates gathered on Tuesday in support of the End Solitary Confinement Act (ESCA), introduced by Bush in July.

The legislation calls for a ban on solitary confinement in federal prisons and detention facilities and creates incentives for states and localities to follow suit. It also sets minimum requirements for daily out-of-cell time and establishes reporting and enforcement mechanisms to prevent abuses.

At the time of its introduction, the bill received endorsements from nearly 150 social and racial justice organizations.

Rep. Bush gave a passionate plea at an ESCA Day of Action rally.

"As we convene today, there are still over 122,000 people being held in solitary confinement across our country. And the problem, we know, is getting worse. As of last year, solitary confinement has increased nearly 12% in the Federal Beaura of Prisons, despite President Biden's campaign pledge to end this horrific practice once and for all."

She outlined the harms of the "horrific practice," citing mental and physical illness, self harm, depression, and increased risk of suicide and death. She also said polling overwhelmingly shows the majority Americans are in support of abolishing the practice.

"We are using taxpayer funding to torture people," she said. "It's long past time to prohibit its use."

"We are fighting in so many ways for the humanity of people to be realized."