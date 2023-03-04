Global Climate Strike protests joined by thousands of students in worldwide wave

Thousands of students around the world marched into the streets as part of a coordinated global protest on Friday to demand more urgent action on climate change.

Members of the Fridays For Future global climate strike movement held signs as they protested on Friday against usage of fossil fuels and the climate crisis, in New Delhi, India. © Arun SANKAR / AFP

Youth organizations School Strike for Climate and Fridays for Future combined forces to host this year's climate protests, with demonstrations and rallies planned on all continents.

The day of demonstrations kicked off in New Zealand and included crowds of thousands of protests in cities across Europe as well.

About 5,500 people joined the strikes with Fridays for Future in Hamburg, Germany, according to police, while large crowds rallied in Italian cities including Rome, Florence, and Milan. Students in Vienna protested in front of the headquarters of the Austrian Green Party to demand more concerted political effort.

Banners waved by Gen-Zers called for concrete measures to protect the environment and the climate.

"The climate is changing - why aren't we?" or "Our anger is renewable energy" could be read on posters at the protest in Florence, according to the ANSA news agency.

In Milan, the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion used beetroot to dye the iconic fountain in the city center blood red in protest and placed dead fish in front of a government building, ANSA reported.

"We are deeply concerned about the inaction of the current government when it comes to climate protection," Angelo Bonelli, a spokesman for the Italian Greens, said on the sidelines of the climate demonstration in Rome.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government effort to make Italy a "European gas hub" will make the country even more dependent on fossil fuels, he said.

Left-wing Italian Senator Giuseppe De Cristofaro said something similar: "Drought and extreme weather events are changing our planet and endangering the future of our children."