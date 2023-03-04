Pets light up #GoodPawsForGoodCause in the fight for New York housing rights

New York, New York - Everyone knows that eviction has a negative effect on the humans who lose their homes, but not everyone realizes the effect it has on animals . A new movement has highlighted homeless pets and the fight to protect housing rights – for us and our cuddly companions.

Cute and cuddly pets have flooded Twitter to support legislation that makes housing more secure for New Yorkers. © Collage: Screenshot/ Twitter/Housing Justice for All, Rennete, & DorcaNYC

Pets exploded across Twitter last week, as the hashtag #GoodPawsForGoodCause became top trending in New York state.



Cats and dogs yawned, stretched, cuddled, smiled, and did what pets do best: brighten your Twitter feed and make you say, "Aw!"

But that's not all these trending four-legged friends were doing. They were engaging in some activism.

How did the trend start?

On February 22, Housing Justice For All, the statewide movement of tenants and homeless New Yorkers working to protect housing rights, posted a tweet asking Twitter users to share their pets in support of Good Cause housing legislation – using the hashtag #GoodPawsForGoodCause.

Ritti Singh, Housing Justice for All's communication manager, spoke to TAG24 NEWS about what inspired the powerful campaign, and the Good Cause evictions protections bill it hopes to help pass in New York.

"Hundreds of people across the state were sharing photos of their pets, and their support for this crucial bill," Ritti said. "That's because policies that keep people – and their furry friends – safe in their homes are wildly popular."