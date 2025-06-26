Protesters in wheelchairs arrested on Capitol Hill during rally against Medicaid cuts

Washington DC - Dozens of people, including many in wheelchairs, were reportedly arrested on Capitol Hill Wednesday while protesting Republicans' proposed cuts to Medicaid and other critical social services.

Elderly people in wheelchairs have their wrists zip-tied after protesting Republicans' proposed cuts to Medicaid in the Russell Senate Building. © Screenshot/X/@CalltoActivism

"We came to disrupt business as usual. Because Medicaid, SNAP [the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program], disability care, and reproductive freedom aren't up for debate. We're not letting them negotiate away our care so billionaires can get another tax break," Popular Democracy in Action shared on Instagram along with video of the arrests.

Demonstrations had broken out in the Russell Senate Building in opposition to Republicans' "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," which proposes tax breaks for the wealthy while cutting funding for life-saving programs like Medicaid.

"It is against the law to protest inside the Congressional Buildings," a Capitol Police spokesperson told CNBC, confirming officers had arrested 34 people.

Videos on social media show people in wheelchairs with their wrists zip-tied surrounded by Capitol Police.

"We’re not letting politicians owned by billionaires cut our life-saving programs to give their donors more tax breaks," Popular Democracy in Action said in a statement.