US offers massive reward for arrest of United Cartels leader

Washington DC - The US offered a $10 million reward on Thursday for information leading to the arrest of Juan Jose Farias Alvarez, head of the Mexican drug trafficking group Carteles Unidos.

Farias Alvarez, nicknamed "El Abuelo," or the grandfather, was one of five high-ranking members of Carteles Unidos – the United Cartels in English – whose criminal indictments were unsealed by the Justice Department on Thursday.

"Today's charges are designed to dismantle the United Cartels and bring their leaders to justice for unleashing death and destruction on American citizens," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

The US Treasury Department simultaneously announced it was imposing sanctions on members of the United Cartels and another group known as Los Viagras.

"Treasury, alongside our partners in US law enforcement, will continue to target every effort by the cartels to generate revenue for their violent, criminal schemes," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

The State Department designated the Michoacan-based United Cartels and other drug trafficking groups as foreign terrorist organizations in February.

Aside from Farias Alvarez, rewards of $5 million each were announced for Nicolas Sierra Santana, known as "El Gordo," and Alfonso Fernandez Magallon, known as "Poncho," and $3 million each for Luis Enrique Barragan Chavez, known as "Wicho," and Edgar Orozco Cabadas, known as "El Kamoni."

According to the Justice Department, the United Cartels are a major supplier of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine to the US.