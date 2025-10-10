Tech billionaire Peter Thiel calls Greta Thunberg servant of the "Antichrist"

San Francisco, California - Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel has branded Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and critics of artificial intelligence as "legionnaires of the Antichrist" during a series of private lectures.

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel (l.) slammed activist Greta Thunberg in a series of private talks. © Collage: Marco Bello / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

The eight hours of lectures fused religious beliefs with warnings against technology regulation, according to recordings reviewed by The Washington Post.

In four roughly two-hour talks delivered over the past month at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Thiel argued that those proposing limits on technology development threaten to bring about the destruction of the US and an era of global totalitarian rule, the Post reported Friday.

Thiel, part of the so-called PayPal mafia that also includes Elon Musk, has a net worth that stands at around $27 billion and has close ties to the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance, a former associate.

He was also the only major figure from Silicon Valley who supported Donald Trump in his 2016 campaign to be president.

In Thiel's view, the biblical Antichrist is not an evil tech genius but someone who warns of existential risk nonstop and calls for strong regulation in innovative sectors.

"In the 21st century, the Antichrist is a Luddite who wants to stop all science. It's someone like Greta or Eliezer," Thiel said in his September 15 opening lecture, referring to Thunberg and AI critic Eliezer Yudkowsky, according to the recordings.