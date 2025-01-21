"We Fight Back": Thousands of protesters rally nationwide to oppose Trump's billionaire-backed agenda

New York, New York - Demonstrators gathered in cities around the country on Monday to send an unmistakable message as Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term in the White House.

New Yorkers raise signs and march in a We Fight Back rally in opposition to Donald Trump's extreme far-right agenda on January 20, 2025. © REUTERS

The nationwide We Fight Back rallies saw protestors amass on Trump's first day in office to oppose his far-right policies – from continued support to Israel, to attacks on women's and LGBTQ+ rights, to mass detentions and deportations of immigrants.

Actions took place in 84 locations leading up to the inauguration, according to the campaign's website, with support from prominent human rights organizations including The People’s Forum, Palestinian Youth Movement, ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, and many more.

Many participants bore signs with messages such as "We Say No to the Billionaire Agenda," "End All US Aid to Israel," and "Liberation Not Deportation" as they slammed the rightward lurch of both the Republican and Democratic parties.

"We are here in honor of Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King. We stand in his legacy when he told us that today is tomorrow, that there is an urgency in this country to make revolution, that there is an urgency in this country to end the rule of billionaires, that there is an urgency for the revolution of values in this nation," 2024 Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz told a large crowd in New York City.

"We are here to say that there is nothing peaceful – nothing peaceful – from the transfer of power between billionaires to oppress working-class people," she continued.

"Our loyalty is for the total liberation of our people from Puerto Rico to Palestine, to Congo, to the South Bronx, to North Carolina."