"We Fight Back": Thousands of protesters rally nationwide to oppose Trump's billionaire-backed agenda
New York, New York - Demonstrators gathered in cities around the country on Monday to send an unmistakable message as Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term in the White House.
The nationwide We Fight Back rallies saw protestors amass on Trump's first day in office to oppose his far-right policies – from continued support to Israel, to attacks on women's and LGBTQ+ rights, to mass detentions and deportations of immigrants.
Actions took place in 84 locations leading up to the inauguration, according to the campaign's website, with support from prominent human rights organizations including The People’s Forum, Palestinian Youth Movement, ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, and many more.
Many participants bore signs with messages such as "We Say No to the Billionaire Agenda," "End All US Aid to Israel," and "Liberation Not Deportation" as they slammed the rightward lurch of both the Republican and Democratic parties.
"We are here in honor of Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King. We stand in his legacy when he told us that today is tomorrow, that there is an urgency in this country to make revolution, that there is an urgency in this country to end the rule of billionaires, that there is an urgency for the revolution of values in this nation," 2024 Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz told a large crowd in New York City.
"We are here to say that there is nothing peaceful – nothing peaceful – from the transfer of power between billionaires to oppress working-class people," she continued.
"Our loyalty is for the total liberation of our people from Puerto Rico to Palestine, to Congo, to the South Bronx, to North Carolina."
Working-class power on full display in We Fight Back rallies
Elsewhere around the nation, thousands of people added their voices to the demand for radical transformation in the country, showing the power of the working class to stand up against oppression by billionaires.
Frigid temperatures did not stop demonstrators from gathering in Washington DC during Trump's inauguration, which was moved indoors due to the severe weather.
A rare winter storm watch in Houston, Texas, also didn't hinder activists from rallying in the city's Emancipation Park against Trump's extreme far-right agenda.
Seattle residents gathered en masse to assert the people of the people, as Philadelphia participants stood outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters in opposition to Trump's threatened mass deportations.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles residents hit the streets calling for immediate relief for people suffering from the devastating wildfires ravaging the area. Their demands include free and suitable housing, the cancellations of rents and mortgages, and full compensation to victims funded through a heavy surcharge tax on energy companies.
Cover photo: REUTERS