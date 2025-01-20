"Extremely critical" risk for Los Angeles as winds whip fire-weary city

Los Angeles, California - Fire -weary southern California was buffeted Monday by dangerous winds , with forecasters warning of an "extremely critical" risk in a region already staggering from the devastation of horrifying blazes.

Firefighters continued to make progress snuffing out fires that ravaged 40,000 acres in the Los Angeles area, after erupting on January 7 and killing at least 27 people.

But a return of the hurricane-force winds responsible for spreading those initial fires threatened more danger.

Winds gusting up to 88 miles an hour have been recorded in some spots, where forecasters said they could combine with exceedingly dry conditions to create the potential for a fast-spreading fire.

"We're expecting this to continue to create extremely critical fire weather conditions across the region," Ariel Cohen, of the National Weather Service, (NWS) told AFP.

"Any fires that form could grow explosively. And so this is a particularly dangerous situation."

Officials said they had pre-deployed engines and firefighters to areas at risk, after facing criticism that they were unprepared earlier this month.

"I believe that we will be very, very prepared for what the worst possible case scenario [could be] over the next couple of days, and then hopefully we don't get there at all," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told reporters.

The largest conflagration, the Palisades Fire, was 59% contained by Monday, and the area affected by evacuation orders has now shrunk to effectively match the fire's footprint.

The Eaton Fire, which wrecked a large part of the Altadena area, was 87% surrounded.