Justice Department charges Indian man with foiled hit on American Sikh activist

Washington DC - The US Justice Department unveiled charges on Wednesday against a man they say planned to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader on American soil earlier this year under the direction of an Indian official.

The US Justice Department has charged an Indian national for planning to assassinate a Sikh separatist activist in New York. © Sarah Silbiger / POOL / AFP

The allegations echo a similar claim made by Canada over the June killing of a different Sikh separatist leader near Vancouver which led to a major diplomatic flareup between Ottawa and New Delhi.



According to the Justice Department, Indian national Nikhil Gupta was arrested on June 30 – just over a week after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington.

Gupta (52) has been charged "in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen" of Indian origin in New York, the Justice Department said.

The statement further described his target as "a vocal critic of the Indian government" who "leads a US-based organization that advocates for the secession of Punjab," a northern Indian state with a large population of Sikhs.

The Financial Times, which reported the alleged assassination plot last week, identified Gupta's target as US-Canadian citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He is a leader of Sikhs for Justice, a US-based group that is part of a movement calling for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan.

After the Financial Times report, the White House said last week it was treating the alleged plot with "utmost seriousness" and had raised the issue with the Indian government.

The Justice Department further alleged on Wednesday that an unidentified "Indian government agency employee who has variously described himself as a 'Senior Field Officer' with responsibilities in 'Security Management' and 'Intelligence'" hired Gupta to orchestrate the killing.

Gupta, who lives in India, was arrested by authorities in the Czech Republic under US extradition orders.