Biden goes all-in for India's Modi with an eye toward China

Washington DC - Laser-focused on countering China , US President Joe Biden has embraced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, casting aside any concerns about the Hindu nationalist's authoritarian streak.

US President Joe Biden (r.) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk during a meeting with senior officials and CEOs of American and Indian companies in the East Room of the White House. © REUTERS

Biden offered Modi the full pomp of a state visit with two dinners – one intimate and one gala – a meeting with top CEOs, and a long list of concrete takeaways including agreements on US engines for India's new home-grown fighter-jets and a major semiconductor factory.



Biden is "trying to tell the world that America is back. We've got partners and allies and we've got India on our side of the ledger," said Aparna Pande, a South Asia expert at the Hudson Institute.

Biden hopes to "send a message to China – you have your people and I have my people and India is among mine," she said.

Tamanna Salikuddin, a former State Department official, called the joint statement for Modi's visit "remarkable" in its scope with the defense deliverables on par with what the United States would give a NATO or other treaty ally.

"The depth and breadth of what we're committing to with India is really putting them in a totally different basket. And I think that is what Modi wanted," said Salikuddin, now director of South Asia programs at the US Institute of Peace.

The Biden administration considers China the most serious long-term challenger to the United States, despite renewed efforts to manage tensions.

Both Biden and Modi publicly played down the China factor but Modi made a clear allusion in his address to the US Congress where he backed a "free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," winning knowing applause from lawmakers.

India, a fast-growing economy which has surpassed China as the world's most populous country, has a long-running territorial dispute with China, which the Indian public widely sees negatively.