Alabama executes Anthony Boyd by nitrogen gas despite steadfast innocence claims

Atmore, Alabama - A man who maintained his innocence after being convicted of murder was executed by nitrogen gas in Alabama on Thursday.

Anthony Boyd (r.) was executed by nitrogen gas in Atmore, Alabama, on October 23, 2025. © Collage: HANDOUT / ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Anthony Boyd (54), who has steadfastly maintained his innocence, was sentenced to death in 1995 for the murder two years earlier of 32-year-old Gregory Huguley.

He was pronounced dead at 6:33 PM Central time at a state prison in the town of Atmore, the state department of corrections announced.

"At 5:50, correctional officers clad in blue, their name tags removed, opened the curtains of the death chamber to begin the state’s grim orchestration. Before those curtains would close about 37 minutes later, Boyd would gasp for air inside the gas mask more than 225 times," eyewitness reporter Lee Hedgepeth described.

At trial, prosecutors said that Boyd and three other men abducted Huguley at gunpoint because he allegedly failed to pay for $200 of cocaine. Huguley was driven to a baseball field, bound with duct tape, doused with gasoline, and set on fire.

Boyd was convicted largely on the testimony of a co-defendant, Quintay Cox, who was spared the death penalty.

"I didn’t kill anybody. I didn’t participate in killing anybody," Boyd said when asked if he had any final words, according to Hedgepeth. "There is no justice in this state. It’s all political. It’s revenge motivated. It’s not about closure, because closure comes from within, not with an execution."

"There will be no justice in this state until we change this system. I want all my people to keep fighting. Let’s get it."