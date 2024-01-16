Alabama urged by UN to abandon execution plans that could amount to "torture"
Atmore, Alabama - The UN on Tuesday called for Alabama to abandon plans to execute a man using the "untested" method of suffocation with nitrogen gas, warning it could amount to torture.
Kenneth Eugene Smith, who has been on death row for more than three decades and who has been subjected to a prior execution attempt, is scheduled to be put to death on January 25.
The death penalty has been primarily carried out by lethal injection in recent years, but Alabama has said it will use nitrogen gas for Smith's execution.
"We are alarmed by the imminent execution... through the use of a novel and untested method: suffocation by nitrogen gas," UN rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.
The method, which she said had to her knowledge never been used anywhere in the world, "could amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, under international human rights law," she warned.
The UN rights office, Shamdasani said, "calls on Alabama state authorities to halt Smith's execution... and to refrain from taking steps towards any other executions in this manner."
There were also concerns over the fact that Mississippi and Oklahoma had also recently approved the new execution method.
Alabama plans first-ever nitrogen gas execution
While nitrogen gas has never been used to execute humans in the US, it is sometimes used to kill animals.
But Shamdasani pointed out that the American Veterinary Medical Association recommends giving even large animals a sedative when being euthanized in this manner, while Alabama's protocol for execution by nitrogen asphyxiation makes no provision for the sedation of human beings prior to execution.
Smith was convicted of a 1988 murder for hire, and eventually sentenced to death.
He was subjected to a failed execution attempt in 2022, when execution officials were unable to set intravenous lines for the lethal injection drugs within the required timeframe.
"They spent more than an hour trying and failed. It was a botched execution," Shamdasani said. After that dire experience Smith was now facing "this very untested method, which could amount to torture".
She also highlighted that Smith had ongoing proceedings in a federal court against the looming execution, which have yet to be resolved.
Beyond the execution method, Shamdasani reiterated the UN's opposition to the death penalty in principle.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire