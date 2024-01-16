Alabama urged by UN to abandon execution plans that could amount to "torture"

Atmore, Alabama - The UN on Tuesday called for Alabama to abandon plans to execute a man using the "untested" method of suffocation with nitrogen gas, warning it could amount to torture.

The UN's human rights office called on Alabama to abandon plans to execute a death row prisoner using suffocation with nitrogen gas. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Kenneth Eugene Smith, who has been on death row for more than three decades and who has been subjected to a prior execution attempt, is scheduled to be put to death on January 25.



The death penalty has been primarily carried out by lethal injection in recent years, but Alabama has said it will use nitrogen gas for Smith's execution.

"We are alarmed by the imminent execution... through the use of a novel and untested method: suffocation by nitrogen gas," UN rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

The method, which she said had to her knowledge never been used anywhere in the world, "could amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, under international human rights law," she warned.

The UN rights office, Shamdasani said, "calls on Alabama state authorities to halt Smith's execution... and to refrain from taking steps towards any other executions in this manner."

There were also concerns over the fact that Mississippi and Oklahoma had also recently approved the new execution method.