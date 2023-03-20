Alex Jones allegedly hiding money to avoid paying up to Sandy Hook victims' families

Austin, Texas - Alex Jones appears to be transferring money to family and friends to avoid paying out around $1.5 billion to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

Alex Jones is reportedly hiding assets to avoid paying out around $1.5 billion to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. © Joe Buglewicz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in legal damages after several families of Sandy Hook victims sued him for repeatedly claiming on his show, InfoWars, that the shooting was staged by the US government and that the victims and families were "crisis actors."



The far-right conspiracy theorist and InfoWars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy, listing the Sandy Hook parents as creditors.

"I’m officially out of money, personally," the disgraced InfoWars host said at the time, according to the Associated Press. "It’s all going to be filed. It’s all going to be public. And you will see that Alex Jones has almost no cash."

The families behind the lawsuit had already accused Jones of hiding his assets while claiming bankruptcy.

Now, a New York Times investigation has revealed that Jones seems to be transferring assets worth millions to family and friends in an apparent effort to avoid paying the full damages he owes.