Appeals court makes decision on Trump's bid to lift order barring Venezuelan deportations

Washington DC - A US appeals court on Wednesday denied a bid by the Trump administration to lift a lower court order barring summary deportations of Venezuelan migrants using an obscure wartime law.

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to temporarily keep in place the ban on deportations carried out under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (ANA).

President Donald Trump sent two planeloads of alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to a prison in El Salvador on March 15 after invoking the AEA, which has only been used previously during the War of 1812, World War I, and World War II.

District Judge James Boasberg, chief judge of the US District Court in Washington, issued a restraining order that same day temporarily barring the administration from carrying out any further deportation flights under the AEA, which the Justice Department appealed to remove.

Attorneys for several of the deported Venezuelans have said that their clients were not members of Tren de Aragua, had committed no crimes, and were targeted largely on the basis of their tattoos.

Judge Patricia Millett, an appointee of Democratic president Barack Obama, and Judge Karen Henderson, an appointee of Republican president George H.W. Bush, voted to keep the temporary ban on deportations using the AEA in place.

The third judge on the panel, Justin Walker, a Trump appointee, dissented.

Millett said the Venezuelan migrants had been deported based on the government's allegations alone "with no notice, no hearing, no opportunity – zero process – to show that they are not members of the gang."

"If the government can choose to abandon fair and equal process for some people, it can do the same for everyone," she said.