Julian Assange sends epic letter inviting King Charles III to visit him in prison

London, UK - Julian Assange has written to the UK 's King Charles III asking the monarch to visit him in prison.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (r.) has invited King Charles III to visit him in the UK's Belmarsh prison. © Collage: Dan Kitwood / POOL / AFP & Daniel LEAL / AFP

The WikiLeaks founder has spent more than four years in Belmarsh prison in London as he fights a lengthy legal challenge against an attempt to extradite him to the US.



He has been behind bars since being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he had sought refuge from being sent to the States.

He fears being jailed for the rest of his life if he is extradited for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks.

His letter to Charles reads: "It is here that 687 of your loyal subjects are held, supporting the United Kingdom’s record as the nation with the largest prison population in western Europe."

"As your noble government has recently declared, your kingdom is currently undergoing 'the biggest expansion of prison places in over a century,' with its ambitious projections showing an increase of the prison population from 82,000 to 106,000 within the next four years."

"Quite the legacy, indeed."