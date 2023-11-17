California college professor charged in death of Jewish protester

Thousand Oaks, California - A California community college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter for the death of a Jewish man at a pro-Palestinian demonstration where an altercation broke out, local authorities said.

A man brings flowers to the exact location on the sidewalk of the alleged assault on Paul Kessler in Thousand Oaks, California. © REUTERS

Loay Alnaji (50) was arrested and remanded into custody, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said. He is being held in lieu of a $1 million bail.



Alnaji was charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery causing serious bodily injury, the county district attorney's office said.

Police say Paul Kessler (69) died from an injury to his head after an altercation with Alnaji on November 5 in Thousand Oaks, site of a confrontation between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters.

During the face-off, Kessler fell backward and hit his head on the ground. He died the next day in the hospital.

Footage on social media appeared to show Kessler lying on the ground clutching his head.

Alnaji was detained after the incident, and his home searched, but police released him for lack of evidence.

Witnesses provided "contradictory statements on the nature of the altercation and the identity of the assailant," according to the sheriff's office.

According to the county coroner's office, Kessler also had a nonlethal wound on the left side of his face.