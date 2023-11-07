Jewish man dies after clash during opposing protests related to Israel-Gaza war

Westlake Village, California - A 69-year-old Jewish man died Monday after suffering a head injury at a Westlake Village protest centered on the Israel-Gaza war , according to law enforcement.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said a 69-year-old Jewish man died after an altercation as pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters faced off. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy determined Paul Kessler died as a result of a blunt force head injury.



The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the incident was reported just after 3:20 PM PT Sunday at the intersection of Westlake Boulevard and Thousand Oaks Boulevard, near the LA County border. Opposing protesters – pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian – had taken a stand on either side of the intersection when an altercation occurred, authorities said.

Kessler, of Thousand Oaks, was involved in a scuffle and hit his head on the ground, deputies said.

Paramedics responded to a "fight in progress" and found the victim suffering a head injury, according to Andy VanSciver, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department. Kessler was transported to a local hospital, where he died Monday.

Investigation remains ongoing, with a news conference on the incident scheduled for 10 AM PT Tuesday.

Officials did not release further details about how Kessler was struck or whether there were any suspects in the case. The agency said they had not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime.