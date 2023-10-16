Muslim child brutally murdered by landlord in Illinois anti-Palestinian hate crime

Will County, Illinois - President Joe Biden condemned the killing of a six-year-old Muslim boy as a "horrific act of hate" on Sunday, after authorities charged the assailant with murder and hate crimes for an attack that cops linked to the Israel-Gaza war .

Wadea Al-Fayoume (r.) was stabbed 26 times by his landlord, Joseph Czuba, who has been charged with murder and hate crimes. © Collage: via REUTERS

Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed 26 times by his landlord on Saturday and later died at hospital, while his 32-year-old mother, Hanaan Shahin, was also wounded but expected to survive, the Will County sheriff's office in Illinois said in a statement.

"Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis," the sheriff's office said, adding the killing took place in an unincorporated area of Plainfield Township, about 40 miles west of Chicago.

Biden, in a statement late Sunday, said that the "Palestinian Muslim family came to America seeking what we all seek – a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace."

"This horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values," added Biden, calling for Americans to "come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred."