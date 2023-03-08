City of Memphis barred from releasing additional Tyre Nichols footage as DOJ steps in

Memphis, Tennessee - The City of Memphis was halted from releasing additional video footage related to law enforcement 's violent beating of Tyre Nichols in January as the Department of Justice (DOJ) has stepped in.

The City of Memphis was set to release up to 20 more hours of additional video related to the January police beating of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after the violent confrontation.

However, the DOJ announced its plans to perform a review of the Memphis Police Department after Nichols’ death on Wednesday, leading to a court order banning any further releases.

"The court orders that the release of videos, audio, reports, and personnel files of City of Memphis employees related to this indictment and investigation (to include administrative hearings, records and related files) shall be delayed until such time as the state and the defendants have reviewed this information," the order reads, per CNN.

The order also states that the release of additional information "will be ordered as soon as practicable.”

The city’s Chief Legal Officer, Jennifer Sink, said during meeting on Tuesday that the footage would be made public. She also announced another Memphis police officer was fired in connection with the deadly arrest.

Nichols was pulled over on January 7 in Memphis’ Hickory Hill neighborhood on allegations of reckless driving, which authorities say they haven’t substantiated.

Video released weeks after Nichols’ death directly contradicted officers’ version of events, sparking protests against police brutality in Memphis and beyond. It shows officers punching, tasing and kicking the father of one.

Sink said seven of the 13 Memphis police officers investigated after the violence have been fired, WREG reported.