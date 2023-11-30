Convicted double murderer executed in Oklahoma

McAlester, Oklahoma - A 59-year-old man was executed in the state of Oklahoma on Thursday for a double murder that he claimed was committed in self-defense.

Phillip Hancock (pictured) was put to death by three-drug lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Oklahoma on Thursday. © Screenshot/X/@MauriceChammah, AP, & Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Phillip Hancock was put to death by three-drug lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said.



The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board had previously recommended that Hancock be granted clemency, but these recommendations were ultimately denied by Governor Kevin Stitt.

The governor's decision to deny a stay of execution was reportedly delayed until after the execution's originally scheduled start time of 10 AM.

Once word came through from Stitt, the execution commenced after 11 AM.

"I can’t imagine the anxiety that Phillip Hancock must have felt as Governor Stitt again waited until beyond the last minute to reject clemency," Reverend Don Heath, chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, said in a statement.



The prisoner in question was sentenced to death for the April 2001 murders of Robert Jett and James Lynch, members of a biker gang.

Hancock claimed that he shot Jett and Lynch during a struggle after they tried to force him into a cage at Jett's Oklahoma City residence.