Alaska Airlines passenger makes mid-flight bomb threat for strange reason

Seattle, Washington - Disturbing scenes unfolded on a domestic flight after a first class passenger made a bomb threat , forcing the plane to land at an alternate airport. The man claimed he was being followed by the Sinaloa Cartel, and killers would be waiting for him.

An Alaska Airlines flight was diverted after a bomb threat. 117 people were on board. (Archive image) © 123RF/boarding1now

An Alaska Airlines plane, en route from Atlanta to Seattle, was forced to land at Spokane Regional Airport instead.

According to the New York Post, Brandon Scott, a first-class passenger, handed the crew a handwritten note. "There is a bomb on this plane," the 38-year-old scribbled on the receipt.

This is not a joke," Scott threatened. "Several pounds of homemade explosives are in my carry-on bag. I have a detonator with me. Handle this matter carefully and exactly how I say, otherwise, I will detonate the explosives and kill everyone on board.

The note continued: "Change our destination and I will refrain from detonating the bomb. I repeat, if I see us land in Seattle, I will kill every soul on this plane."

At the same time, Scott asserted that he would "give myself up peacefully upon arrival."

The passenger reportedly appeared very agitated and drank copious amounts of vodka on the several-hour flight.