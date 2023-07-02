Baltimore mass shooting leaves multiple people dead and dozens injured

Baltimore, Maryland - At least two people were killed and 28 wounded in a mass shooting early Sunday in Baltimore, police said.

A mass shooting in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore, Maryland, killed at least two people and left dozens injured. © via REUTERS

Police received multiple calls about a shooting just after 12:30 AM EDT Sunday in the city's Brooklyn neighborhood, Acting Police Commissioner Rich Worley said during a press conference.



"Upon officers' arrival we located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds," Worley said.

One adult woman was found dead at the scene and nine additional victims were transported from the location to area hospitals, he said.

Twenty other victims went to hospitals in the region, the commissioner added.

The other deceased victim was also an adult. Three people are in critical condition, Worley said.

Authorities were working to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the shooting.