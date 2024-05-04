Bodies of US and Australian surfers discovered in Mexico after disappearance

Santo Tomas - Three bodies were found in Mexico's Baja California state, the FBI said Friday, days after an American and two Australians went missing during a surfing trip in an area hit by cartel violence .

The bodies of an American and two Australian surfers were discovered in Mexico's Baja state after the three had gone missing. © Guillermo Arias / AFP

Authorities used a pulley system to hoist what appeared to be lifeless bodies covered in mud from a shaft on a cliff high above the Pacific, AFP journalists observed.



"We confirm there were three individuals found deceased in Santo Tomas, Baja California," a statement from the FBI's office in San Diego, California said without providing identities of the victims.

Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their American friend Jack Carter have not been seen since April 27.

They were on vacation near the coastal city of Ensenada in the northwestern state of Baja California.

But the brothers' mother, Debra Robinson, said in a Facebook post that they never arrived at their planned accommodation.

Santo Tomas, where the FBI reported the discovery of the three bodies, is about 30 miles southeast of Ensenada.

More than a dozen responders, including federal agents, state police, forensic experts, and military personnel, were at work Friday on the difficult-to-access cliff area.